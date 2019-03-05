Pete Townshend Wrote a Novel and May Turn It Into an Opera

At age 73, Pete Townshend is as ambitious as ever. The legendary guitarist of The Who has written a rock novel called The Age of Anxiety. The publisher says it captures the craziness of the music business and deals with themes including divine madness and long-lost children.

"Ten years ago I decided to create a magnum opus that would combine opera, art installation and novel," Townshend said. "Suddenly here I am with a completed novel ready to publish. I am an avid reader and have really enjoyed writing it. I am also happy to say the majority of the music is composed, ready to be polished up for release and performance. It's tremendously exciting."

The Age of Anxiety by The Who's Pete Townshend will be published by @CoronetBooks on 5th November.

Meanwhile, The Who continue their work on a new album as they prepare for a U.S. tour. Townshend, Roger Daltry and company are back in the studio in London. Check out some behind the scenes footage of the recording process from Townshend’s vlog below.