The Police Set To Release Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set

We haven’t heard much from The Police in recent years, but that’s about to change in a big way.

The band’s official facebook page is teasing the release of a new vinyl box set called Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings. It will include all five studio albums and a 12-song bonus collection of non-album b-sides. The recordings were remastered at Abbey Road Studios. The box set will be released on November 16th. You can preorder it here.

The Police finished their last reunion tour a decade ago. Watch them perform “Message in a Bottle” live at the Tokyo Dome in 2008.

