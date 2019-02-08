Rapper Who Plays Tommy Lee in 'The Dirt' Featured on New Mötley Crüe Song

Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t just play drummer Tommy Lee in the soon-to-be released Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, the rapper/actor performs with him on one of the four new songs that were recorded for the movie.

Bassist Nikki Sixx did a Q&A with fans on Twitter this week and that was one of the revelations he made. He says the song is coming soon.

Yes. New song with MGK is coming really soon.We wrote the song for #TheDirtMovie https://t.co/rOwuywsxQz — ⚡️ xxıS ıʞʞıN ⚡️ (@NikkiSixx) February 7, 2019

Machine Gun Kelly talked about what it was like to play Lee in a recent interview with Billboard.

“Tommy is like the puppy dog of the group,” MGK said. “He makes mistakes, but you kind of love him more when he’s making mistakes.”

The Dirt will premiere on Netflix on March 22nd. The rest of the cast includes Douglas Booth as Sixx, Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

