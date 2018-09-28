Ratt Singer Apologizes For Disastrous Performance

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy is apologizing for a disastrous performance during last night’s show in Huntington, New York. He said he is dealing with a bad knee and made the mistake of mixing alcohol with paid medication.

Related: Motley Crue Heading Back Into Studio Soon

One fan video from the show shows a security guard holding Pearcy up as the singer reaches into the crowd. Pearcy then stumbles around the stage while slurring the words to “You’re in Love”

At one point in the show, bassist Juan Croucier had to point out what was going on as Pearcy hunched over the drum riser. But Croucier said there was no way the band was going to cancel the show out of respect for the fans and promised to be back.