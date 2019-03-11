Rob Halford Confirms New Judas Priest Album on the Way

Judas Priest just keeps making records. It’s only been a year since the British metal legends released Firepower, their 18th LP, but singer Rob Halford says he’s ready to unleash his powerful screams for yet another.

“We're already thinking about that now,” the leather clad frontman told May the Rock Be with You. “We had a meeting in the UK just before we came to Australia about planning the foreseeable future and I would say there's definitely another Judas Priest album on the way.”

Judas Priest has been on the road in support of Firepower and just made a stop at Download 2019 in Sydney. Halford and company blew fans away with an intense performance of “Turbo Lover” from the band’s 1986 album Turbo. Check it out below.