Sammy Hagar Wants To Go In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Again

Many of the bands that have been overlooked for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will tell you it doesn’t bother them and that they don’t care if they ever get in.

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx once said he would probably decline an invite because “it’s a fixed old boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics and influential lyrics.”

After being left off the ballot this year, Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor said “he couldn’t give less of a s***.”

But Sammy Hagar is singing a different tune. He’s pushing for his breakthrough band, Montrose, to be enshrined alongside the immortals.

"I'm on a campaign now to get that band on the ballot somehow,” Hagar told WKYC-TV. “Because without Montrose, there would be no Van Halen, there wouldn't have been Motley Crue, there wouldn't have been Def Leppard. Every band I meet, they're like 'The first Montrose record! The Montrose record!' I think we should be in the Hall of Fame."

hagar is alreayd in the hall as a member of Van Halen, but some younger rock fans may be surprised to learn that Montrose’s eponymous debut album was released way back in 1973. That’s the same year Pink Floyd released Dark Side of the Moon and Led Zeppelin released Houses of the Holy. Hagar is actually 71-years-old, after all.

Watch Hagar jam “Rock Candy” with former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony and Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee on an episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip.