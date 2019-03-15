SCREENSHOTS: 'Sopranos' Prequel Movie Gets Release Date, New Title

The intriguing prequel movie to The Sopranos is coming into focus. The title has changed and the release date has been announced.

Newark will hit theaters on September 25th, 2020. The working title had been The Many Saints of Newark.

Related: SCREENSHOTS: Watch the Unsettling Trailer for 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

David Chase created the original HBO series and is co-producing and writing the movie. He said it will delve into the tensions between Italian Americans and African Americans in Newark, NJ in the 1960s.

Alessandro Nivola will play Dickie Moltisanti – the father of Tony Soprano’s protégé, Christopher in the series. A young Soprano will be played by Michael Gandolfini, son of James, who of course played Tony in the series.

Other actors reportedly slated to appear in Newark include Ray Liotta of Goodfellas fame, Vera Farmiga, Billy Magnussen and John Magaro.