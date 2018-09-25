Slash Transformed Into Puppet in New Video

Here’s your chance to see a guitar legend like you’ve never seen him before. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have just released the video for their hard-rocking new song, “Driving Rain.” The live-action clip features Slash and his bandmates as puppets.

The video focuses on an arguing couple – also puppets – while cutting back and forth to the band playing on top of a mountain. Slash says the idea was to do something tongue-in-cheek with the dark subject matter.

“Driving Rain” comes from the album Living the Dream, which was just released last Friday. You can catch the band on tour until mid-October, before Slash heads back overseas with Guns N’ Roses.