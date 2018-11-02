'Springsteen on Broadway' Soundtrack On The Way For Christmas

If you have a Bruce Springsteen fan in your life, here’s the perfect stocking stuffer. The Boss just announced the Springsteen on Broadway soundtrack from the upcoming Netflix release will be available on December 14th. It features the songs and stories from Springsteen’s 236-show run.

Related: Bruce Springsteen Joins Billy Joel To Perform A Few Classics

Consisting of the complete audio from the upcoming 'Springsteen On Broadway' Netflix release, the soundtrack album will be available on 4 LPs or 2 CDs as well as a digital download and on streaming services. Listen to "Land Of Hope And Dreams" here: https://t.co/hj80E1qE6Q pic.twitter.com/qbs5qK5qqW — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) November 2, 2018

Springsteen received the 2018 Special Tony Award for the record-breaking Broadway show. The Boss is one of just two artists (the other one being John Leguizamo) to receive the honor. He performed “My Hometown” during the ceremony.