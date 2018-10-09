Vince Neil Joins Sammy Hagar On Stage For 3 Motley Crue Songs

Vince Neil and Sammy Hagar fronted two of the biggest bands in the world during one of the best decades for hard rock. 28 years after the 80s ended, the former Mötley Crüe and Van Halen singers were on the same stage.

Related: Meet The Cast Of 'The Dirt,' The Upcoming Motley Crue Biopic

Sammy Hagar & the Circle started the set at Hagar’s High Tide Beach Party in Huntington Beach, California. The band features former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony on bass and Jason Bonham on drums. The early set list acknowledged all of their musical history with the Hagar solo hit “There’s Only One Way to Rock,” the Van Halen song “Poundcake,” “Good Times Bad Times” by Led Zeppelin, and “Rock Candy” by Hagar’s breakthrough band, Montrose.

Then it was Neil’s turn to join the fun. He and the band tore through three Mötley Crüe songs: “Kickstart My Heart,” “Wild Side,” and “Girls, Girls, Girls.” Some members of REO Speedwagon even got in on the action.

Neil has been the only member of Mötley Crüe to stay on the road since they retired from touring at the end of 2015. The band isn’t done though. Neil confirmed they were heading back into the studio to record four new Mötley Crüe tracks, presumably for the upcoming film adaptation of their biography, “The Dirt.”