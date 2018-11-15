Watch "It's Only Rock 'n Roll" From New Rolling Stones Live Release

Remember when rock fans were surprised that the Rolling Stones were still around in 1994? They’re also still around in 2018, but we’re getting a new look at what the ’94 version looked like.

The Stones just released a live performance of “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll” from the Voodoo Lounge tour. Mick, Keith and company are in top form as they run through their classic on a warm Miami night.

The clip is taken from Voodoo Lounge Uncut – billed as the first time the 11/25/94 show will be seen uncut, restored and remastered.

Voodoo Lounge Uncut will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl. It comes out November 16th and can be ordered right here.