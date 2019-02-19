Watch Robert Plant Sing with His New Band

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant recently surprised fans when he turned up as the singer of a band called Saving Grace. Now we’re getting our first listen to what they sound like.

Video from last week’s show in Bath, England has made its way onto YouTube. The band is seen playing a laid-back tune with a minimalist set-up. Plant’s recognizable voice is paired beautifully with a female vocalist. Saving Grace’s music has previously been described by a venue that hosted them as “music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches.. from a whisper to a scream.”

The gig actually found Plant in the unfamiliar role of supporting act. Saving Grace was opening up for a British folk band called Fairport Convention.