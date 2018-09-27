What Would A Kirk Hammett Solo Album Sound Like?

Legendary guitarist Kirk Hammett has never put together a solo album, but if and when he does, don’t expect it to sound anything like a Metallica album. Hammett told Metal Hammer a hypothetical side project wouldn’t look like a metal album at all.

“It’ll be something so weird and far-ranging in styles, but cohesive at the same time,” Hammett said. “I have so much material sitting around that’s obviously not Metallica stuff, and that pile gets bigger and bigger.”

Hammett added that he wouldn’t be surprised if all of the members of Metallica did something on their own at some point.

“I think it’s healthy, and if anything, when you come back to the band you’d come back with more enthusiasm.”

For now, Hammett remains on tour with Metallica. The band is also set to release the …And Justice for All box set to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the album. It featured the band's first video for the song "One."