The Daily Cut: Boston "More Than A Feeling"

Video of Boston - More Than a Feeling

WRITER: Tom Scholz

LYRICS: I looked out this morning and the sun was gone Turned on some music to start my day I lost myself in a familiar song I closed my eyes and I slipped away It's more than a feeling (more than a feeling) When I hear that old song they used to play (more than a feeling) And I begin dreaming (more than a feeling) 'Til I see Marianne walk away I see my Marianne walkin' away So many people have come and gone Their faces fade as the years go by Yet I still recall as I wander on As clear as the sun in the summer sky It's more than a feeling (more than a feeling) When I hear that old song they used to play (more than a feeling) And I begin dreaming (more than a feeling) 'Til I see Marianne walk away I see my Marianne walkin' away When I'm tired and thinking cold I hide in my music, forget the day And dream of a girl I used to know I closed my eyes and she slipped away She slipped away It's more than a feeling (more than a feeling) When I hear that old song they used to play (more than a feeling) And I begin dreaming (more than a feeling) 'Til I see Marianne walk away