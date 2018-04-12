Browns 2018 preseason schedule announced

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) - The Cleveland Browns 2018 preseason opponents were announced Wednesday.

The 4-game slate includes a national TV appearence against the defending Super Bowl champions and a return of the Great Lakes Classic against the Lions.

WEEK 1: AUGUST 9-13

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants

WEEK 2: AUGUST 16-20

Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns

WEEK 3: AUGUST 23-26

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX, Aug. 23)

WEEK 4: AUGUST 30-31

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions

The Browns went 4-0 in the preseason in 2017 before losing all 16 regular season games. Cleveland will not face any of their preseason opponents in the regular season.