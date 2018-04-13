Browns close to massive extension for WR Jarvis Landry

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – When the Cleveland Browns traded for Jarvis Landry a contract extension for the Pro Bowl receiver wasn’t a matter of if, it was when.

That answer appears to be soon.

Landry and the Browns are close to a massive $75.5 million extension that includes $47 million guaranteed according to the NFL Network which will make him one of the highest paid receivers in the league.

Landry was originally scheduled to play under the franchise tag, which is just under $16 million.

Cleveland sent the Dolphins a 2018 fourth-round pick – No. 123 overall and a 2019 seventh-round selection in March for Landry.

Miami drafted Landry 63rd overall in 2014 and he’s racked up an NFL-record 400 catches in his first 4 seasons. He led the league with 122 receptions last season.

The 3-time Pro Bowler has totaled 4,038 yards, 22 touchdowns in 64 games.