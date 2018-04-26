Browns, fans counting on John Dorsey to reverse sordid Draft history

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – For the fifth time in the last 6 years the Cleveland Browns hold multiple picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Typically, multiple picks in the opening round helps to build dynasties.

Not in Cleveland.

General manager John Dorsey will attempt to do what so many of his predecessors have failed miserably to do, and that is turn those picks into cornerstone players for the franchise.

Of the previous 4 times the Browns have held multiple first-round picks – 2017, 2015, 2014 and 2012 – only 3 players remain on the roster, and they were all taken last year.

Dorsey, with his 2 lieutenants by his side – Alonzo Highsmith and Elliott Wolf – look to reverse those fortunes.

Frankly, they need to if there’s to be any hope of the Browns getting out of the cavernous ditch of failure they’ve been stuck in for the last 2 decades.

With the retirement of Joe Thomas this offseason, Corey Coleman, selected 15th overall in 2016 is the oldest first-rounder remaining and it leaves Joel Bitonio and Christian Kirksey – members of the 2014 draft class but picked in the second- and third-rounds respectively – as the oldest picks remaining on the roster excluding 2012 supplemental selection Josh Gordon.

Dorsey has been busy retooling the roster this offseason trading for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, safety Damarious Randall and receiver Jarvis Landry and signing running back Carlos Hyde, cornerback T.J. Carrie and right tackle Chris Hubbard among others, but what he does Thursday night will shape his tenure as GM and the franchise for years to come.

So, no pressure or anything, John.

If Dorsey doesn’t go Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel stupid or Trent Richardson and Brandon Weeden silly Thursday night, he should be alright.

The Browns too.

Since 1999 the Browns have selected 24 players in the first round of the NFL Draft. Only 5 have made at least 1 Pro Bowl. The now retired Thomas is the only player to have built a Hall of Fame resume playing in Cleveland in 19 years.

Of those same 24 top picks, only 3 received a second contract from the Browns – Thomas, (2007), Alex Mack (2009) and Joe Haden (2010).

Not including the selections made in the last 2 years, 14 players lasted 3 or fewer seasons in Cleveland.

It’s no coincidence the Browns are an NFL-worst 88-216 since 1999.

It also explains the epic disaster that has resulted in a 20-76 mark since 2012 that saw 5 of their 7 first-round picks spanning 2012-2015 flame out after 2 years and all of them after 3.

Trading down from top-10 picks in the first round for future draft capital has never born significant fruit either in terms of multiple impact players. See the 2011 Julio Jones-Falcons, 2014 Sammy Watkins-Bills or 2016 Carson Wentz-Eagles trades as exhibits A, B and C.

The NFL Draft is the one weekend of hope and eternal optimism Browns fans have to look forward to each year only to have their dreams crushed each fall witrh miserable season after miserable season thanks in part to draft bust after draft bust.

That’s why it’s not hyperbole for Browns fans to channel their inner Princess Leia come Thursday night and plead, “Help us John. You’re our only hope.”

It just might be the honest to goodness truth.