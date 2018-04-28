Browns feel they filled needs, got better and deeper with 9 draft picks

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – For nearly 2 decades the NFL Draft has gone as well for the Cleveland Browns as their games on Sunday’s in the fall – a lot of losses with the occasional win mixed in.

But after the worst stretch in NFL history, Browns general manager John Dorsey and head coach Hue Jackson are confident that times are about to change in Cleveland.

Dorsey completed his first draft in Cleveland Saturday afternoon that saw him select a total of 9 players, but when the season starts in September only one of them might be a starter – the fourth overall pick, corner Denzel Ward from Ohio State.

"That's the building of a good team,” Jackson said. “These are players that we’re putting on our team that we feel real good about. And they’re going to have to compete at a high level with the guys at certain positions that you’ve just mentioned that’s here on this team with. And either our guys that are here are going to step up and get it done, or the players that we drafted are going to step up and get it done. It’s one or the other.

“I think that’s an excellent problem to have, because it means that you have a chance to have a better football team.”

The No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield won't be rushed onto the field like the previous 10 quarterbacks the Browns have drafted since 1999 have been. At least that's the plan. He will start third on the depth chart behind veteran quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton.

“I think the biggest benefit to him not playing is understanding, John [Dorsey] said it the other day, just coming and learning first how to prepare, making sure that process and what’s that going to be for him, starting to understand defenses in the National Football League, especially within our division, outside of our division, how you have to prepare day in and day out for just the rigors of pro football,” Jackson said. “A guy has to learn how to do that and that takes time and some people do it faster than others and we’ve just got to figure out what that’s going to be for him.”

Austin Corbett might be Joe Thomas' replacement, or he might not. He was selected 33rd overall in the second round but it remains to be seen just where the Nevada left tackle will fit in.

“He's versatile,” Jackson said. “He can play tackle, he can play guard, we're going to give him a chance to do both and see where he fits, but, again, he's a really good football player and I don't think you can have too many good football players and, again, if we have to do some shuffling along the line, when it's all said and done we're going to put our best five guys out there.

Jackson likes the idea of having a lineman that can play all 5 spots – including center if need be.

While Joel Bitonio has said he is not interested in moving to left tackle, Jackson isn’t completely dismissing the idea of moving their left guard.

“You may see anything,” Jackson said. “When it's all said and done, my job is to make sure that we have the best group of guys out there and if it means that then we'll do that, too.”

The selection of Georgia running back Nick Chubb 35th overall in round 2 provides Jackson with a serious 1-2 punch in the backfield.

“I see an AFC North back is what I see,” Jackson said. “I see a guy that’s very tough. He can create runs. He had a really good career at Georgia, the No. 2 rusher in all the SEC. We’re going to run the football, and if you plan on running you have to have good backs. With Carlos and Duke, we feel we have guys that can do that.”

The Browns also took a couple of chances on players with troubled pasts – Florida receiver Antonio Callaway 105th overall in round 4 and Louisiana-Lafayette safety Simeon Thomas. Both players have multiple red flags, including run ins with law enforcement.

“Character is important,” Dorsey said. “I think it is a case by case basis. You sit and meet with individuals, and then you begin to understand what they are as people.”

Callaway wasn’t the only receiver added Saturday. Texas A&M wideout Damien Ratley 175th overall in round 6.

Dorsey added depth to the front 7 by picking Miami defensive lineman Chad Thomas in round 3 – 67th overall – and Memphis linebacker Genard Avery 150th in round 6.

The Browns got better and deeper this weekend.

While many holes have been filled this offseason, the fact remains most of the questions about this year's team still have yet to be answered.