Hue Jackson makes no excuses for OT loss to Raiders

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Sunday’s overtime loss in Oakland that saw the Browns squander leads of 14 and 8 points in the second half and fall victim to a controversial replay reversal felt like just another memorable loss in a litany of them since 1999.

Hue Jackson disagrees. He also made no excuses for the 45-42 overtime loss.

“Being up 28-14 in the third, we thought we had the game in our hands,” Jackson said Monday afternoon. “Obviously, in those situations, when you turn the football over, you give teams life. That was a 14-point swing. We have to do that better.”

Baker Mayfield, making his first NFL start, fumbled twice in the second half and the Raiders turned both into touchdowns. Mayfield took responsibility for all 4 of his turnovers, which were turned into 24 points by Oakland but they weren’t necessarily his fault.

“They're not all on Baker, but at the same time, I appreciate him taking responsibility,” Jackson said.

Mayfield’s first interception hat was returned for a touchdown went off the hands of rookie receiver Antonio Callaway, who appeared to slip on the play. The second interception at the end of regulation was a result of him taking a shot down field.

Why isn’t Sunday’s loss like the other 32 under Jackson?

“We've never been this close since I've been here,” Jackson said. “This team feels different. This team is more talented. I don't think there is any remains from the past (teams).”

The Browns blew the 14-point lead, fell behind by 6 and rallied to take an 8-point lead, something Jackson doesn’t believe would have happened the last 2 years.

“It's a whole different feel, it's a whole different mentality on that sideline now,” Jackson said of their resiliency.

Between Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch kicking the football after having a run blown dead that shouldn’t have been, the re-spot after replay review, Mayfield getting hit in the face in overtime with no flag there were plenty of reason to blame officiating for the loss.

"They're frustrated by it,” Jackson said of the feeling within the locker room. “As I told our players not 1 or 2 calls was the difference in the game. We had our chances. Let's take it out of the officials' hands. Let's do our part better. Let's not turn the ball over.”

Jackson wanted to blast the officials but kept his composure Monday as to avoid any discipline from the league office.

“There's a lot of things I'm not satisfied about,” Jackson said. “I don't want to get into it. I don't want to say something that will get myself into trouble. You guys aren't paying the fine.”

Jackson’s belief in the talent on the team showed early when he went for 2-points after Nick Chubb’s 63-yard touchdown run to go up 9-7. Duke Johnson converted their next 2 2-point tries, so why didn’t Jackson go for 2 again after Chubb’s ‘s 41-yard TD and go up 9 instead of kicking for the 42-34 lead? Or not go for it on fourth-and-inches from their own 18?

“I was aggressive at the right times early,” Jackson said. “I've been touching lady luck all day going for 2. I told our team last week, I don't want to play with our hands behind our backs anymore.”

With a quarter of the season in the books, the Browns are still below .500.

They could easily be 4-0 or 0-4.

“The first quarter's over with. We earned our record, 1-2-1,” Jackson said.