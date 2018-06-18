Browns OL Donald Stephenson suspended for first 2 games of season

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Donald Stephenson dd not participate in the mandatory minicamp this week and now we know why.

Stephenson was suspended for the first 2 weeks of the season without pay the NFL announced Friday.

The suspension comes as a result of a violation of the NFL’s policy and program for substances of abuse.

Stephenson is eligible to participate in all offseason activities, including training camp and the preseason.

The Browns will be permitted to activate Stephenson from the reserve/suspended list on Monday, September 17 in time for their Week 3 game Thursday night September 20 against the New York Jets.

Stephenson was signed as a free agent this offseason to a one-year $2.5 million deal that included $1 million guaranteed.

The Browns reserve the right to fine Stephenson for missing the 3-day minicamp under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.