Browns, running back Duke Johnson agree to contract extension

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Last week Browns running back Duke Johnson was optimistic a contract extension would get done.

Thursday, his optimism was rewarded.

Johnson and the Browns agreed to an extension the team announced.

“I’m excited. It’s fun to see how this team is shaping out and I want to be a part of it,” Johnson said. “You can see it with the guys they brought in on offense like Tyrod (Taylor) and (Jarvis) Landry plus the guys we already had.

“I think bringing in coach (Todd) Haley adds another dimension to our offense and it gives coach (Hue) Jackson the chance to be the head coach. John Dorsey has been bringing in guys that can play, that can ball, and that gives us a chance. Now it’s about going out and doing it now.”

The deal is for 3 years and worth $15.6 million, including $7.74 million guaranteed according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Since 2015, Johnson has averaged more yards from scrimmage – 6.3 yards per touch – than any back in the league. Arizona’s David Johnson is second at 5.9 yards per touch.

The Browns selected Johnson in the third round, 77th overall, in the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s totaled 1,085 rushing yards and 5 TDs on the ground and has added 188 catches for 1,741 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“Duke Johnson is a good football player. His hard work and commitment to the Browns organization is appreciated and we are excited to extend his contract and keep him in a Browns uniform for years to come,” general manager John Dorsey said. “Duke is an excellent representative our organization. He leads by example and we look forward to him playing an important role with the Cleveland Browns moving forward.”

The extension for Johnson comes on the heels of the addition of Carlos Hyde, who signed a 3-year, $15.25 million free agent deal and the selection of Nick Chubb 35th overall in 2018 NFL Draft.