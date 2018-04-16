Browns sign WR Jarvis Landry to contract extension

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns signed receiver Jarvis Landry to a contract extension the team announced Friday night.

The massive deal, worth a reported $75.5 million with $47 million guaranteed, had been in the works since the Browns acquired Landry from Miami in a trade on March 14.

“Jarvis Landry is the type of football player we want on this team for a long time," general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. "Obviously, he’s an accomplished playmaker, that’s why we went after him in the trade but in his short time as a Brown we can already see the type of leadership and competitiveness he’s going to bring to his teammates. We are very pleased that we’ve been able to secure him to a long-term contract.”

Landry was originally scheduled to play under the franchise tag, which is worth just under $16 million, and his new deal averages out to just over $15 million per year.

The 3-time Pro Bowl wideout has totaled 400 catches, 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in 64 games. He led the NFL with 112 receptions in 2017 and the 25-year-old caught 9 touchdowns.

Cleveland's receivers totalled just 7 TDs during an 0-16 season.

The extension keeps Landry a Brown for years to come and makes him a core piece of the franchise going forward.

“I have never believed in luck because I have always believed in God. What God has for you, no other man can take, stop or have," Landry said in a statement. "I've always dreamed of two things: taking care of my family and playing football. I’ve become a product of hard-work, sacrifice, persistence, and mental toughness. Jerry Rice said the thing that made him so great was the fear of failure. I’ve been afraid of failure my whole life. I’ve endured my share, but in each and every discomforting time I've failed, I've also grown, I've also learned, I've also found success.

"Even in this moment I can’t take credit, my mother, my family, my coaches and countless other people have played a major part in the person you see today. I want to thank the Cleveland Browns organization, Coach Hue, John Dorsey, Dee and Jimmy Haslam for making me family and Cleveland, Ohio home. I’m excited for the journey with my new teammates and building, one day at a time, starting with the offseason program on Monday. Let’s be great Cleveland.”

The Browns sent the Dolphins a 2018 fourth-round pick – No. 123 overall and a 2019 seventh-round selection in March for Landry.

Miami drafted Landry 63rd overall in 2014 and he’s racked up an NFL-record 400 catches in his first 4 seasons. He led the league with 122 receptions last season.