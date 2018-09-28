Browns notes: Carlos Hyde riding high after birth of son, 2 TDs in Jets win

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Last Friday morning, Browns running back Carlos Hyde experienced a life-changing moment – the birth of his son.

“He is doing pretty well, a good baby,” Hyde said Thursday when asked if he’s added a future running back to the family. “He has the potential. He was bigger than me.”

Mere hours earlier Hyde helped the Browns achieve what is hoped to become a franchise-changing moment – a 21-17 win over the Jets to end a 19-game winless streak.

Hyde rushed from the hospital to the stadium for the game while his girlfriend was in labor. He then ran for 98 yards on 23 carries with 2 touchdowns before racing back to the hospital as soon as the game ended so he could be there for the birth of his son.

“It was a good day. It was my birthday also,” Hyde said. “Just being there for my team and then having the chance to be there for my son come out, it was a special day.”

Focusing on the field while a baby is on the way is no easy task, but Hyde pulled it off.

“I knew what I had to do. I had a job to do,” Hyde said. “I was just hoping that he did not come during the game because I would have hated to have to leave the game. It all worked out. When was out on the field, I was locked in, though.”

After his second score, Hyde celebrated by rocking the football like a baby in the end zone and put his finger to his mouth as to tell the crowd to be quiet because the baby is sleeping.

Through 3 games Hyde, who signed a 3-year deal as a free agent this offseason worth $15.25 million, is averaging 3.3 yards per carry. He’s run for 203 yards on 61 carries with 4 touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley believes Hyde’s numbers should be bigger and will be as the season progresses.

“I think we are going to have a chance to be a good running team,” Haley said. “The challenge now with Baker in there, I do not think we get 50-60 from him like we do from Tyrod when he is in there. At the same time, I think we have missed just by guys not doing what they are supposed to do. Some real opportunities over the last three weeks to have the run game to have looked a lot better. I like our backs. I think our guys up front are starting to all come together now after a few weeks of being together and getting on the same page.”

Hyde is getting the bulk of the carries out of the backfield and 56 percent of the offensive snaps, Duke Johnson just under 39 percent while rookie Nick Chubb is seeing spot duty averaging 4 snaps per game offensively.

“The tough part is getting all of the guys enough touches because of [Hyde’s] build,” Haley said. “He is one of those guys much like Le’Veon [Bell], the more you give it to him, I think the stronger he gets. He is 230 pounds and wears those guys down so they stop wanting to tackle him a whole bunch.”

Coming clean – Haley fessed up Thursday when asked if the Browns ‘borrowed’ the famed ‘Philly special’ that helped the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII for their 2-point conversion against the Jets.

“Absolutely,” Haley said. “I have no shame. If plays look good….”

After lining up, Baker Mayfield moved a few spots to his left and the direct snap went to Duke Johnson who pitched the ball right to Jarvis Landry as he moved to the left side of the field. Mayfield was wide open in the end zone and Landry made the throw to tie the game at 14.

The idea to incorporate the play came when quarterbacks coach Kenny Zampese suggested adding it while the game was on a TV in the office.

“I knew it was coming up on that part, and Kenny kind of runs our two-point plays, comes up with the ideas and builds the library,” Haley said. “That is why he is always searching for plays around the league, and I waited to see the play run on the TV in the locker room and I went up immediately and I am like ‘We need to start working on that Philly Special.

“As coaches, I think you have to keep an open mind and look for things that you think have a chance to work and fit what you are doing.”

Score ourselves – The Browns defense has already forced 11 turnovers through 3 games after forcing just 13 a year ago, but the offense has only scored 3 times after them – a touchdown and 2 field goals for a total of 13 points.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey, who returns this week from missing 2 games because of an ankle injury, believes the next step for the defense is to just put points on the board themselves.

“Last year, we were terrible in the turnovers,” Kirksey said. “That was a special emphasis that we came into the season – force those turnovers. Now, we have to turn those turnovers into scores. Taking the ball away, Gregg [Williams] is always telling us that. It is about getting the ball. It is about getting the ball. We have done that these past three weeks. Now, we have to score. That is the next thing that we are trying to get to.”

Injury report – Did not practice: LB James Burgess Jr. (knee), S Damarious Randall (heel)

Limited: QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion/back), TE Seth DeValve (hamstring), LB Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle)

Full: DE Myles Garrett (knee), LT Desmond Harrison (shoulder), WR Jarvis Landry (knee)