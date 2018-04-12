Cavaliers Unveil 2018 Playoff Theme: "Whatever It Takes"

When it’s win or go home, everything takes on greater importance.

Everything is on the line. Every single thing matters – everything.

CLEVELAND wants it more, and we will do WHATEVER IT TAKES to WIN.

We’re united against those who say we can’t and are eager to show the world that we can…and will.

Off-the-court, on-the-court and throughout The Land the message will be clear— the Cavaliers will do WHATEVER IT TAKES to bring another NBA Championship to Cleveland. The Cavs will face the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs with the first game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at The Q.

Installation of the Cavaliers 2018 Playoff signage is going up NOW and throughout THIS MORNING (pending weather conditions) on the exterior of Quicken Loans Arena, with massive #WHATEVERITTAKES banners and window wraps to be displayed around the arena:

A banner on the arena’s northwest front window facing the corner of Huron Rd. and Ontario St.

A banner on the west side of the arena facing Ontario St. showcasing Cavs player imagery.

A banner on the east side of the arena representing the 16 wins necessary for a second consecutive NBA title that features numbers that will be X’d out following each victory.

A banner on the East Bridge that connects The Q to Gateway East Garage.

A street level banner along E. 6th street on the Gateway East Garage.

…and more to come!

In addition to wrapping The Q in playoff signage, many local landmarks and businesses will also hang banners and deck out with signage to show their support and Cavs pride.

The 2018 Cavs Playoff WHATEVER IT TAKES Official Fan Guide that outlines everything fans need to know for the first round of the playoffs will be released later today.