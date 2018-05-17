Cavs 2018 Eastern Conference Finals Fan Guide

2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Return to The Q

Cavs vs. Boston Celtics



Home Games 3 & 4 Tickets On Sale Now

Saturday, May 19th and Monday, May 21st at 8:30 p.m.

The 2018 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart continue with the Cavaliers returning to Cleveland to face the Boston Celtics in Games 3 and 4 of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Tickets are available at Cavs.com/Tickets to be part of the action on Saturday, May 19th and Monday, May 21st at 8:30 p.m.

NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAMES 3 & 4 AT THE Q

The postseason atmosphere inside Quicken Loans Arena is electric with Humongotron shooting flames, playoff inspired video introductions, incredible 3-D court imagery and more! Each home game, fans will receive great giveaways and be treated to the always-entertaining game presentation and special in-game performances.



GAME 3: Saturday, May 19th - 8:30 p.m.

GAME 4: Monday, May 21st - 8:30 p.m.

(Doors to The Q open at 6:30 p.m.)

GAME 3 Color of the Game - GOLD! Every fan in attendance at the game will receive a gold Cavs t-shirt presented by Phantom Fireworks, and a Cavs rally towel presented by MDesign.



GAME 4 Colors of the Game – WINE & GOLD! Every fan in attendance at the game will receive a wine or gold Cavs t-shirt presented by Phanton Fireworks and a Cavs rally towel presented by FOX's The Four: Battle for Stardom. To determine which color will be in each section, visit Cavs.com/Laws.

CAVS TEAM UP WITH CLEVELAND KIDS’ BOOK BANK FOR GAME 3

TO BENEFIT CHILDREN IN NORTHEAST OHIO

All fans attending Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, May 19th at The Q are encouraged to donate new or gently used children’s books as the Cavs team up with the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank for their annual book drive. Not only will donations provide books to children in need, but donations will also be doubled as the Cavs will MATCH the number of books donated by fans! Collection bins will be stationed at every entrance of Quicken Loans Arena from 6:30 p.m. until the end of the first quarter. For more information, visit cavs.com/community.

The Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering improved literary and a love of reading by distributing free new or gently-used books to children in need. Since its founding in March 2016, the Cleveland Kid’s Book Bank has distributed over 1 MILLION free books to underserved children in Cuyahoga County. For more information, please visit www.kidsbookbank.org.

FREE “WINE & GOLD WINS” BANNERS AVAILABLE AT CAVS.COM

Keep Track of Each Cavs Victory on the Road to 16 Wins

Eight wins down, eight to go! New this season, fans can download FREE “Wine & Gold Wins” banners from Cavs.com to raise at home or work following each Wine & Gold WIN throughout the 2018 NBA Playoff run.

Cavs.com is the official headquarters for Cavs fans to find anything and everything they need to know about the 2018 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart, including ticket information, a full listing of Cavs watch parties and special events, breaking news, exclusive video footage and much more!

THE Q TRANSFORMATION: TRAFFIC & PARKING INFORMATION

Fans should plan and prepare for altered traffic patterns, heavy traffic conditions and parking limitations around the Gateway District due to The Q Transformation construction. Carpooling, arriving early, using RTA or Uber is strongly recommended.



In addition, parking in the Gateway East Garage for Cavs games for the remainder of the 2017-18 season is at capacity and will only be available for those with pre-assigned passes and pre-paid parking tickets. Pre-paid Gateway East Garage parking tickets for Cavs games are sold-out. For additional parking options in the Gateway District, visit TheQTransformation.com.



For information on RTA routes, schedules and services call the RTAnswerline at (216) 621-9500, or visit www.rideRTA.com. For Uber, please click here. New Uber users can use promo code: CAVS2018 to receive up to $15 OFF their first ride.

The Cleveland Police will work to efficiently manage traffic flow during ingress and egress for events and will exercise judgement to change traffic patterns as necessary to facilitate a continuous flow of vehicles.