Cavs 2018 NBA Finals Fan Guide

2018 NBA FINALS ARRIVE IN CLEVELAND

CAVS VS. WARRIORS

Home Games 3 & 4 at The Q

Wednesday, June 6th and Friday, June 8th at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets On Sale NOW at Cavs.com/Tickets

The 2018 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart continue with the Cavaliers returning to Cleveland to face the Golden State Warriors in Games 3 and 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. It’s time for Cavs fans to bring their energy to The Q to cheer the team on to FOUR MORE WINS AND AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP!

2018 NBA FINALS - GAMES 3 & 4 AT THE Q

Cavs fans are asked to come to Games 3 and 4 at Quicken Loans Arena dressed in their favorite black Cavs gear to BLACKOUT THE Q. Every fan in attendance will receive a black Cavs t-shirt and a Cavs rally towel at their seats.



GAME 3: Wednesday, June 6th at 9:00 p.m. – Cavs T-shirt presented by Phantom Fireworks and Cavs Rally Towel presented by YouTubeTV.



GAME 4: Friday, June 8th at 9:00 p.m. – Cavs T-shirt presented by Stronger Me and a Cavs Rally Towel presented by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Doors to The Q open at 7:00 p.m. for Games 3 and 4.

Free Cavs Fan Fest presented by Huntington on Gateway Plaza begins at 5:00 p.m. There will be fun for all ages at Cavs Fan Fest including appearances by the Cavalier Girls, Scream Team, C-Town Throwdowns, QStix, live music from NE Ohio’s most popular bands, face paint and airbrush tattoos, inflatables, drills on the Cavs Academy Sport Court, Cavaliers Team Shop mobile container and food trucks. Once the game begins, fans can catch the action on giant video screens located on the Gateway Plaza!



NOTE: All bags will be checked by security upon entry to Cavs Fan Fest and a list of prohibited items can be found at Cavs.com

CAVS TEAM SHOP

The best place to find exclusive 2018 NBA Finals merchandise is at the Cavs Team Shop at The Q! Throughout the Finals, Cavs fans can take advantage of special Cavs Team Shop offers at home games and Watch Parties, which will be available in-store at the Cavaliers Team Shop and online at Cavs.com/shop while supplies last. Fans can follow the Cavs Team Shop across social media on Facebook (/CavsTeamShop), Twitter (@CavsTeamShop) and Instagram (@CavsTeamShop).

THE Q TRANSFORMATION: TRAFFIC & PARKING INFORMATION

Fans should plan and prepare for altered traffic patterns, heavy traffic conditions and parking limitations around the Gateway District due to The Q Transformation construction. Carpooling, arriving early, using RTA or Uber is strongly recommended.



Note: On Wednesday, June 6th, the Cleveland Indians will face the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.



In addition, parking in the Gateway East Garage for Cavs games for the remainder of the 2017-18 season is at capacity and will only be available for those with pre-assigned passes and pre-paid parking tickets. Pre-paid Gateway East Garage parking tickets for Cavs games are sold-out. For additional parking options in the Gateway District, visit TheQTransformation.com.

For information on RTA routes, schedules and services call the RTAnswerline at (216) 621-9500, or visit www.rideRTA.com.

For Uber, please click here. New Uber users can use promo code: CAVS2018 to receive up to $15 OFF their first ride.

The Cleveland Police will work to efficiently manage traffic flow during ingress and egress for events and will exercise judgement to change traffic patterns as necessary to facilitate a continuous flow of vehicles.



Detailed information on how construction will impact fans attending games at Quicken Loans Arena is provided at TheQTransformaton.com.