Cavs Pep Rally & Road Game Watch Parties

The three-time defending Eastern Conference Champion Cavaliers have advanced to Round 3 of the 2018 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart to face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in a best-of-seven-series.



The Cavaliers will host a Wine & Gold Nation Pep Rally at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst on Saturday before the action tips off on Sunday when fans are invited to attend an Official Road Game Watch Party at The Q presented by Budweiser.



Wine & Gold Nation Pep Rally

Legacy Village (25001 Cedar Road Lyndhurst, Ohio 44124)

Pep Rally to take place on the lawn at the main entrance near Brio or by Starbucks near the escalators in the event of rain.

Saturday, May 12th from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lunchtime at Legacy Village tomorrow, Saturday, May 12th will feature a Wine & Gold Nation Pop-Up Pep Rally at the outdoor shopping center to get fans ready for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump will bring the energy while fan-favorite Cavs Moondog and members of the popular Cavalier Girls and Scream Team dance teams perform and interact with the crowd. There will also be the opportunity for fans to win tickets to upcoming Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q presented by Budweiser, t-shirt giveaways and more!

Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q



Round 3, Game 1: Sunday, May 13th at 3:30 p.m.

(Doors to The Q will open at 2:00 p.m.)

Round 3, Game 2: Tuesday, May 15th at 8:30 p.m.

(Doors to The Q will open at 6:00 p.m.)



The Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties provide fans the biggest and best watch party experience at The Q. Admission for Round 3 is $5.00 per ticket, with ALL PROCEEDS being donated to benefit the local community charitable efforts of Say Yes to Education and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.