Cheap Trick is joining Poison during the Nothin' But A Good Time tour at Blossom Music Center on June 12th. Here's a sneak-peek at what their setlist might look like:

Hello There

You Got It Going On

California Man

Long Time Coming

If You Want My Love

The Summer Looks Good on You

Magical Mystery Tour

Getting Better

Bass Solo

I'm Waiting for the Man

The Flame

I Want You to Want Me

Dream Police

Surrender