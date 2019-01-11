4 candidates emerge for Browns coordinator openings per reports

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – While we continue to wait for the official announcement that Freddie Kitchens has been hired as the Browns’ next head coach, Kitchens has begin the process of putting his staff together.

On Wednesday Kitchens informed multiple assistants they would not be retained and on Thursday a pair of candidates for both offensive and defensive coordinator have emerged.

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano along with former Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph are reportedly being considered to replace Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator. Pagano’s candidacy was reported by the Arizona Republic and Joseph is on his way to Cleveland to interview according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Todd Monken, who interviewed with the Jets for the head coach job and Jacksonville for their offensive coordinator opening, coached the top passing game in the league this past season for Tampa Bay but he was not retained by new head coach Bruce Arians.

Former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will also interview for the Browns offensive coordinator position according to Albert Breer of MMQB.com.

Williams, who led the Browns to a 5-3 record as interim coach, is a candidate to be defensive coordinator for the New York Jets under new head coach Adam Gase.

The Browns have yet to comment on or announce any staffing changes or interviews.