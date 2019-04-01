Classic Rock Almanac April 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1955-Future Beatles' producer, 29-year-old George Martin, became the head of A&R for EMI's Parlophone label. In a career that spanned more than six decades, he is now considered one of the greatest record producers of all time, with 30 number-one singles in the UK and 23 in the US.

1961-The Beatles begin their second string of shows in Hamburg, Germany, where they will play for 92 consecutive nights before wrapping up on July 1st.

1970-Woodstock, the documentary on the Woodstock Festival that took place in August 1969 at Bethel in New York, premieres in Hollywood. It would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

1970-Only Ringo Starr is present at the final Beatles recording session, where he overdubs percussion tracks for "The Long and Winding Road", "Across The Universe" and "I Me Mine".

1985-David Lee Roth quit Van Halen shortly after releasing his version of The Beach Boys' "California Girls", which featured Carl Wilson on background vocals. Roth's record actually sold slightly better than the original. He was replaced by Sammy Hagar later in the year.

2000-Carlos Santana earns his second #1 single with "Maria, Maria" from his "Supernatural" album.

2009-Following in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Cher, Elton John and Bette Midler, Carlos Santana announced that he has been booked to perform about 36 concerts per year at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The show was to be called The Supernatural Santana: A Trip Through the Hits.

2015-John Lennon's first wife, Cynthia, died of cancer at the age of 75. The couple, who met just before Beatlemania swept the music world, divorced in 1968 after Cynthia discovered her husband's affair with Japanese artist Yoko Ono.

BORN TODAY

1946-Ronnie Lane

bass player and vocalist with Small Faces

1948-Jimmy Cliff

ska and reggae musician, multi-instrumentalist, singer

1954-Jeff Porcaro

drummer, songwriter, and record producer best known for his work with Toto. Porcaro is one of the most recorded session musicians in history - he came to prominence in the United States as the drummer on the Steely Dan album Katy Lied. He also worked with Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Pink Floyd, Michael Jackson, Joe Walsh, Miles Davis, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and many other acts.