Classic Rock Almanac April 10, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its Class of 2014: Cat Stevens, Hall and Oates, Nirvana, KISS, Linda Ronstadt, Peter Gabriel, Andrew Loog Oldham, Brian Epstein and The E Street Band

2014-The surviving members of Nirvana play a surprise set with five guest vocalists at a tiny club in Brooklyn after the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2011-U2’s 360 Degrees tour breaks the record for the highest-grossing tour ever, which had been held by The Rolling Stones' 2005-2007 A Bigger Bang tour.

2000-In New York, The Who announce a U.S. reunion tour. Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes will play the same venues, using the same set-up --either the day before or after -- to help hold down tour costs.

1999Paul McCartney performs "Let It Be," "All My Loving" and "Lonesome Town" at a London tribute concert to his late wife Linda organized by Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. Elvis Costello, Marianne Faithfull, Tom Jones and others also appear.

1981-Pretenders guitarist James Honeyman-Scott marries Peggy Sue Fender in London. She becomes a widow a little more than a year later when he dies of an overdose.

1973-Led Zeppelin gets a gold album for Houses of the Holy.

1970-The Beatles split up, according to London's Daily Mirror, whose front-page headline proclaims, "Paul Is Quitting The Beatles." McCartney counters the previous day's statement from Apple by distributing his own "self-interview" along with review copies of his solo album. Citing "business and music differences, but most of all because I have a better time with my family," he announces the break, though he's unsure whether it's temporary or permanent. He concludes, "I don't foresee a time when the Lennon and McCartney partnership will be active again in songwriting."

1970-The Doors play Boston. The early show begins at 7:00 pm with "Rock Me" and ends with "Light My Fire." The late show starts at 12:18 am with "Break on Through" and runs long. Power to the stage is cut off at 2:00 am. Jim Morrison asks if "anyone wants to see my genitals." He curses out the crowd until keyboardist Ray Manzarek covers his mouth and tells him to cool it. Morrison then smashes a guitar stand and leaves the stage.

1967-Paul McCartney visits a Beach Boys recording session and assists Brian Wilson on the track "Vegetables" for Smiley Smile. He also plays guitar for a recording of "On Top of Old Smokey," which isn't used on the album.

1964-The Beatles' Second Album is released.

1962-Stuart Sutcliffe, The Beatles' original bassist, dies in Germany at 22 of a brain hemorrhage. The Scottish-born painter knew John Lennon from art school. He helped The Beatles find their look and establish themselves in Hamburg, where he remained after quitting the group and music in 1961.

1961-At Gerde's Folk City in New York, newcomer Bob Dylan is introduced to folksinging sensation (and his future girlfriend) Joan Baez for the first time.

BIRTHDAYS

Brian Setzer - 59 years old

As leader of the three-man Stray Cats, the tattooed Long Island, New York singer-guitarist led the rockabilly revival onto MTV. He then moved on to the Brian Setzer Orchestra, with which he has taken on a wider range of vintage musical styles. In 1987, he portrayed the late Eddie Cochran in La Bamba. Born 1959.

Lee Ving (Capellaro) - 68 years old

The Philadelphia native was in Sweet Stavin Chain Blues Band before changing coasts and styles with the late-'70s California punk band Fear. He still leads a version of Fear but is also an actor (Dudes, Streets of Fire, Grave Secrets). Born 1950.