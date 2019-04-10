Classic Rock Almanac April 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles' original bass player, 22 year old Stuart Sutcliffe, died of a brain hemorrhage. Sutcliffe was included in the band because he had the equipment and place to rehearse, although he couldn't play very well. His girlfriend, Astrid Kirchherr, created The Beatle haircut for Stu, and John and Paul followed soon after. Sutcliffe can be heard on very early Beatle tracks included on "Anthology 1". He left the band in 1961 to resume painting because his headaches were getting too severe to play.

1970-The Progressive Rock band Emerson, Lake And Palmer was formed when drummer Carl Palmer joined keyboardist Keith Emerson and singer / guitarist Greg Lake.

1970-Doors singer Jim Morrison is dragged off stage by keyboardist Ray Manzarek during a concert in Boston, when Morrison screams to the audience, 'Would you like to see my (genitals)?'. Theater management quickly switched off the power. Morrison had been arrested in Miami a year earlier for "lewd and lascivious behavior" during a performance.

1973-Led Zeppelin's fifth album, "Houses of the Holy" was certified Gold.

1976-Peter Frampton went to #1 on the Billboard album chart with "Frampton Comes Alive". The LP would stay on the chart for 97 weeks and sell over 6 million copies. It is still one of the largest selling 'live' albums of all time, behind Garth Brooks' "Double Live", "Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 1975 - '85" and "The Eagles Live".

2007-A fire destroyed the former home of the late Country singer Johnny Cash. The 13,880-square-foot house, located in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, was home to Johnny and his wife June until their deaths in 2003. The property was purchased by The Bee Gees' Barry Gibb in January 2006. Gibb and his wife Linda had said they planned to restore the home on Old Hickory Lake and hoped to write songs there.

BORN TODAY

1959-Brian Setzer

guitarist, singer, and songwriter, The Stray Cats