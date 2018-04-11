Classic Rock Almanac April 11, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd kick off their co-headlining Rowdy Frynds tour in Huntsville, Alabama.

2007-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and actress Heather Locklear are divorced after 11 years of marriage.

2006-Elton John sells costumes and memorabilia to raise money for his AIDS Foundation. The five-day Elton's Closet sale in New York's Rockefeller Center raises $700,000.

1999-Carlos Santana receives a Special Achievement Award at the American Latino Media Arts (ALMA) awards in Pasadena, California.

1999-Neil Young and his wife Pegi attend a ceremony at the Smithsonian Institution. The Bridge School's Web Outreach Program is added to the museum's permanent research collection.

1997-Paul McCartney plays a 20-minute set on top of a London building for an upcoming documentary on the former Beatle.

1981-Guitarist Eddie Van Halen weds actress Valerie Bertinelli.

1970-Guitarist Peter Green announces that he will quit Fleetwood Mac on May 25th to devote himself to "what God would have me do."

1970-Nice organist Keith Emerson and ex-King Crimson bass player Greg Lake are reportedly looking for a drummer. They find Carl Palmer and launch Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

1970-The Beatles' "Let It Be" hits number-one amid the band's evident dissolution.

1967-Paul McCartney comes up with the idea for The Beatles' TV movie Magical Mystery Tour on a flight from L-A to London.

1965-The Beatles and The Rolling Stones perform at the New Musical Express poll-winners concert in London. Freddie and the Dreamers, The Animals, Kinks, Searchers, Seekers, Herman's Hermits, Moody Blues, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders, Donovan, Them, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield and Tom Jones also perform at the show.

1963-The Beatles release their third British single, "From Me to You" backed with "Thank You Girl." It goes to number-one there, but neither side is released in the US until a year later, when Vee Jay pairs "From Me to You" with "Please Please Me," and "Thank You Girl" with "Do You Want to Know a Secret."

1961-A 19-year-old Bob Dylan makes his New York City stage debut at Gerde's Folk City, opening for bluesman John Lee Hooker. He sings "House of the Rising Sun," his own "Song to Woody" and a few others.

BIRTHDAYS

Neville Staple - 62 years old

Specials/ex-Fun Boy Three singer. Born 1956.