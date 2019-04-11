Classic Rock Almanac April 11, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-19 year old Bob Dylan debuted as a solo artist when he opened for John Lee Hooker at Gerde's Folk City in New York.

1964-The Beatles set another music industry record when they had 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The songs ranged from "Can't Buy Me Love" at #1 to "Love Me Do" at #81.

1968-Janis Joplin, along with Big Brother And The Holding Company, made their national TV debut on ABC-TV's Hollywood Palace.

1970-Peter Green, founding member of Fleetwood Mac, announces he is leaving the band to follow his religious beliefs.

1977-After being paid $40,000 for a show in Sydney, Australia, Alice Cooper is placed under house arrest at his hotel until he posts a bond for $59,632. That amount was the sum that a local promoter claimed to have paid Cooper for a 1975 Australia tour he never made. The two settle when it is found that the promoter did not fulfill his part of the agreement either.

1981-Van Halen lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen marries Valerie Bertinelli, co-star of the 1980's television hit, One Day at a Time. The two had met eight months earlier when Bertinelli's brother dragged her to a Van Halen concert in Shreveport, Louisiana. Their marriage would last 25 years.

2011-Ray Davies of The Kinks told RollingStone.com that he was scheduled to meet with his brother Dave to discuss a possible reunion. Earlier attempts were derailed when Dave suffered a stroke in 2004.

2013-With an estimated fortune of $1.05 billion, Paul McCartney once again topped the Sunday Times' Rich List, a rundown of Britain's wealthiest musicians. Macca has been at the top of every Rich List since the London newspaper began compiling it in 1989.

2017-J. Geils, who led his band to ten Billboard Top 40 hits between 1972 and 1982, died of natural causes at the age of 71. Among his best known songs were the chart topping "Centerfold" in 1981, and "Freeze-Frame", #4 in 1982.