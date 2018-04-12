Classic Rock Almanac April 12, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Poison frontman Bret Michaels undergoes an emergency apendectomy.

2002-Ozzy Osbourne gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1993-Led Zeppelin's box set goes quadruple platinum.

1976-Led Zeppelin's Presence goes platinum.

1971-Even before it hits the album chart, Four Way Street by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young is certified gold. The live double-album reaches number-one.

1968-A Life magazine article on The Doors describes Jim Morrison as "24 years old, out of UCLA and he appears in public and on his records to be moody, temperamental, enchanted in the mind and extremely stoned on something."

1963-In his first major concert, Bob Dylan performs at Town Hall in New York City.

BIRTHDAYS

Will Sergeant - 60 years old

Echo & the Bunnymen guitarist. Born 1958.

John Kay (Joachim Krauledat) - 74 years old

The Steppenwolf singer was born in East Germany and raised in Canada. Born 1944.