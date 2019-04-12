Classic Rock Almanac April 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-Elton John led the US Pop chart with "Philadelphia Freedom", a song inspired by Billie Jean King's World Team Tennis League entry.

1983-The Grateful Dead sang the US national anthem before the San Francisco Giants' home opener.

2007-The Beatles' company, Apple Corps, settled a 30 million pound ($59.2 million) royalties dispute with the band's label, EMI. The suit alleged unpaid royalties on Beatles albums based on an audit of sales between 1994 and 1999, a period which included the release of three Anthology compilations. Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

2010-The Vatican's official newspaper L'Osservatore Ramano published a story praising The Beatles and saying that it forgives John Lennon's 1966 comment that the group was "bigger than Jesus."

BORN TODAY

1944-John Kay

singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Steppenwolf