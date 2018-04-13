Classic Rock Almanac April 13, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-In his second trial (the first, in 2007, ended in a hung jury), Phil Spector is convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson at his Alhambra, California mansion on February 3rd, 2003.

2004-Paul McCartney: The Music and Animation Collection, which matches British illustrator Geoff Dunbar's work with Sir Paul's original music and voice, is released.

2000-Metallica files suit against Napster, claiming the online music service profits from the work of artists without paying them. The legal and P-R battle rages throughout the summer.

1999-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their tenth studio album, Echo.

1994-Billy Joel and Christine Brinkley announce an "amicable separation," which leads to divorce.

1993-The Kinks' 23rd and final (at least to date) studio album, Phobia, is released in the US.

1973-Roger Daltrey of The Who releases his first solo album, Daltrey, a collection of songs by Leo Sayer and David Courtney produced by Adam Faith.

1973-The J. Geils Band are censored by ABC TV's In Concert because their hit "Give It to Me" contains the words "get it up."

1971-The Rolling Stones release "Brown Sugar" on their own label, Rolling Stones Records.

1970-The self-titled debut album by Chicago Transit Authority goes gold.

1970-The Led Zeppelin single "Whole Lotta Love" goes gold in the U.S.

1966-The Beatles record "Paperback Writer" at Abbey Road studios.

1965-While they remain in London recording "Help," The Beatles are named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. They also take Best Performance by a Vocal Group for "A Hard Day's Night."

1962-The Beatles kick off a grueling seven-week run at the Star-Club in Hamburg, Germany, alternating nights of three and four-hour long shows through May 31st (a total of 47 days)-with only one night off, Good Friday, April 20th. The Beatles' opening-week co-star is '50s American legend Gene Vincent.

BIRTHDAYS

Hillel Slovak - Died in 1988

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' original guitarist, who was born in Israel, died of a heroin overdose June 27th, 1988 at age 26. Born 1962.

Jimmy Destri (Mollica) - 64 years old

He was for many years the keyboardist in Blondie. Born 1954.

Max Weinberg - 67 years old

The drummer joined Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band in time for the Born to Run album and also played on Meat Loaf's classic Bat Out of Hell. His Max Weinberg 7 and Max Weinberg and the Tonight Show Band served as Conan O'Brien's TV house bands from 1993 through 2010. Born 1951.

Al Green - 72 years old

The Memphis singer-evangelist concentrated on his ministry in the late '70s, after a chart run that landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "Tired of Being Alone" (1971) was his first pop hit. A year later, "Let's Stay Together" hit number-one. He returned to the charts in 1988 singing with Annie Lennox on "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" (from the movie Scrooged). Born 1946.