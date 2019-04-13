Classic Rock Almanac April 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles kicked off a 48 night booking at The Star Club in Hamburg, Germany. During their stay they will record two tracks with Tony Sheridan, "Sweet Georgia Brown" and "Swanee River", but whether these were the versions of Sheridan's songs that were eventually released is uncertain.

1974-Elton John reached the top spot on the Billboard singles chart for the second time with "Bennie and the Jets". It made #37 in the UK.

1974-Paul McCartney's LP "Band On The Run" topped the Billboard album chart. It went on to sell over 6 million copies world-wide.

1994-Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley announced they had separated after nine years of marriage.

2008-Clifford Davies, drummer for Ted Nugent, who played on his trademark recording "Cat Scratch Fever", was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his suburban Atlanta home. He was 59.

2009-Phil Spector was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson at his mansion six years before. The verdict would send the 69 year old music producer to prison for at least 18 years. His former wife Ronnie wrote in her book Be My Baby, "When I was locked up in his mansion, there were many, many nights when I was sure I'd never get out of that house alive."

2011-After learning from the press that America's Internal Revenue Service had placed a lien on one of their Los Angeles-area residences, Ozzy and Sharron Osbourne moved quickly to pay off their $1.7 million U.S. tax debt. Sharon pointed the finger directly at their financial advisors for not doing their job properly.

BORN TODAY

1944-Jack Casady

bass guitarist, best known as a member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna.

1951-Max Weinberg

drummer with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

1962-Hillel Slovak

guitar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, died from a heroin overdose June 27, 1988.

1966-Marc Ford

blues-rock guitarist with The Black Crowes