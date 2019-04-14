Classic Rock Almanac April 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beatles record "Paperback Writer" and the vocals for "Eleanor Rigby".

1969-At Abbey Road Studios, John Lennon and Paul McCartney record "The Ballad of John and Yoko", The Beatles' single that didn't include George and Ringo. Paul played bass, drums and piano with John on guitars.

1970-Stephen Stills broke his wrist in a car accident, resulting in the cancellation of an American tour by Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young. Stills drove into a parked car while watching a police patrol car in his rear-view mirror.

1999-Metallica filed suit against Napster Inc, Yale University, the University of Southern California and Indiana University for copyright infringement. Yale and Indiana were dropped from the suit after they blocked access to Napster on campus servers.

2012-Cleveland's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame welcomes Donovan, Laura Nyro, The Miracles, The Small Faces, The Comets, The Blue Caps, The Crickets and The Midnighters.

2015-65-year-old Billy Joel announced that he and his 33-year-old girlfriend, Alexis Roderick, were expecting a baby. The child would be her first and his second

2018-Bon Jovi, The Cars and The Moody Blues were among the inductees at the 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Cleveland's Public Auditorium. The Hall Of Fame Singles, a new category introduced this year, enshrined the records "Rocket 88" by Jackie Breston And His Delta Cats (1951), Link Wray And His Ray Men's "Rumble" (1958), "Louie Louie" by The Kingsmen (1963), Procol Harum's "A Whiter Shade of Pale" (1967) and Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild" (1968).

BORN TODAY

1945-Ritchie Blackmore

guitarist and songwriter, Deep Purple, Rainbow