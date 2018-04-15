Classic Rock Almanac April 15, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Former Ramones singer Joey Ramone (who was born Jeffrey Hyman) dies of lymphoma at a New York hospital, a month shy of his 50th birthday.

1996-Jerry Garcia's ashes are scattered near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

1982-Billy Joel cracks up his motorcycle on Long Island and spends a month in the hospital.

1980-A day after its U.K. release, Judas Priest's British Steel hits stores in the U.S.

1977-Ronnie Van Zant and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd present their gold disc for One More From the Road to Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson in appreciation of their Atlanta fans.

1976-The Rolling Stones release Black and Blue, a platinum album that goes number-one in mid-May. The biggest single from it is "Fool to Cry."

1974-Ladies & Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones, shot on the band's 1972 tour, has its premiere at New York City's Ziegfeld Theater, complete with a 40-foot winged tongue and the release of 2,000 white doves.

1972-Electric Light Orchestra, an ambitious classical-rock side project of The Move's Roy Wood, Jeff Lynne and Bev Bevan, play their first public show at the Fox and Hounds, a pub in Croyden, South London.

1971-Rolling Stone magazine reports on a list of "drug oriented rock records" assembled by the Illinois Crime Commission. Among the targeted tunes are "Lets Go Get Stoned," "A Whiter Shade of Pale" and "White Rabbit."

1967-The Who release their second album, Happy Jack, in the U-S. It reaches number-24.

1966-The Rolling Stones release Aftermath in Britain. The album, which features "Mother's Little Helper," "Under My Thumb," "Goin' Home," "Lady Jane" and "Out of Time," reaches number-two in the U-S.

BIRTHDAYS

Phil Mogg - 67 years old

UFO singer. Born 1951.

Michael Kamen - Died in 2003

The producer-orchestrator-arranger best known for his work with Pink Floyd, Queensryche and Metallica started his career in the 1960s, pioneering a classical-rock fusion in The New York Rock and Roll Ensemble. He later worked with Bryan Adams, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Eurythmics, Tom Petty, Queen and others. He died of a heart ailment November 18th, 2003 at 55. Born 1948.

Dave Edmunds - 74 years old

After leaving his group Love Sculpture, the guitarist, singer and producer from Cardiff, Wales had his biggest U.S. hit with a vintage-sounding 1972 revival of "I Hear You Knockin'." Edmunds frequently tours his wife's native Sweden because it's a hotbed for his specialty, rockabilly. He led Rockpile with Nick Lowe, produced "Rock This Town" and "Stray Cat Strut" for The Stray Cats and toured with Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band in 1992 and 2000. Born 1944.