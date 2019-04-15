Classic Rock Almanac April 15, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Buffalo Springfield perform for the first time, opening for The Byrds at a concert in San Bernardino, California.

1966-In England, The Rolling Stones release "Aftermath", their first LP to feature all original material. It would soar to the top of the UK album chart and stay there for eight weeks.

1966-UK music fans were treated to a concert by Jimi Hendrix, The Walker Brothers, Cat Stevens and Englebert Humperdinck when they appeared live at the Blackpool Odeon. Tickets cost 5 and 10 shillings, ($0.70 and $1.40).

1982-Billy Joel suffered a broken wrist when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a car. The Piano Man was in the hospital for over a month.

1987-Queen is presented with an award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music at the 32nd annual Ivor Novello Awards in London

1992-The three surviving members of Queen raised over $15 million at a charity concert in memory of the late Freddie Mercury, who died in November, 1991. They were joined by David Bowie, Annie Lennox, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant, Paul Young and others.

1996-The rest of Jerry Garcia's ashes were scattered near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. A small portion had been placed into the Ganges River in India 11 days earlier. The Grateful Dead leader had died on August 9th, 1995.

2001-Joey Ramone, of the '70s punk band The Ramones, died of lymphatic cancer at the age of 49 . His real name was Jeff Hyman.

BORN TODAY

1968-Edward John O'Brien

guitarist, Radiohead