Classic Rock Almanac April 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones' self-titled, debut album was released in Great Britain. It sold over 200,000 copies, hitting number one two weeks later and was the first non-Beatles album to reach the top in over a year. Six weeks later it would be issued in America where it would reach #11.

1964-The Beatles filmed some chase sequences for their upcoming movie, A Hard Days Night in the Notting Hill Gate area of London. The policemen in the scenes were actors.

1972-The Electric Light Orchestra played its first live show, promoting their debut album, "No Answer". The concert didn't get very good reviews and founding member Roy Wood split several months later, leaving Jeff Lynne to write and produce most of the band's material.

1973-Paul McCartney's first television special, James Paul McCartney, airs in America on the ABC network. The show, which includes performances by McCartney and Wings, would be broadcast in the UK on May 10th.

1993-Paul McCartney headlines a concert at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate Earth Day. Other performers at the concert include Ringo Starr, Steve Miller and Don Henley.

1996-KISS appear in full make-up at the 38th Grammy Awards, where they announce a reunion tour. It will mark the first time all four members have appeared together in fifteen years.

1997-Elton John is given an honorary membership to his alma mater, the Royal Academy of Music, Britain's oldest degree-granting music school.

1999-Skip Spence, an original member of Jefferson Airplane and Moby Grape, died of lung cancer in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 52. He had battled schizophrenia and alcoholism and had been on a ventilator for 11 days before his death.

2015-Former Rolling Stones bassist, 78-year-old Bill Wyman announced that he would release "Back to Basics", his first solo album in 33 years, on June 22nd on Proper Records.

2015-Nielsen SoundScan released figures that showed vinyl album sales were up 53% during the first three months of the year, compared to last year. The top selling album during that period was The Beatles' "Abby Road", which sold 172,000 copies. Vinyl unit sales rose to 9.2 million in 2014, up from 6.1 million in 2013.

BORN TODAY

1947-Gerry Rafferty

singer-songwriter Stealers Wheel

1950-Dave Peverett (also known as Lonesome Dave)

singer and guitarist with Savoy Brown and a founder member of Foghat. He died of cancer on 7th February 2000.

1962-Jason Scheff

bassist, singer, and songwriter who from 1985 to 2016 was the bassist and singer with Chicago.