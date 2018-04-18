Classic Rock Almanac April 18, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2013-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its Class of 2013: Rush, Heart, Randy Newman, Public Enemy, Donna Summer, Albert King, Lou Adler and Quincy Jones.

2012-Dick Clark dies at 82. "The World's Oldest Teenager" hosted American Bandstand and became a top TV producer, creating Where the Action Is, New Year's Rockin' Eve, the American Music Awards and many other shows. He suffered a stroke in 2004 that impaired his ability to speak, but he carried on working for seven more years.

2001-Carlos Santana does an in-store appearance at Macy's in San Francisco to present his new apparel line, which includes women's shoes and men's hats and ties.

1975-An Alice Cooper TV special, Welcome to My Nightmare - The Making of a Record Album, airs.

1975-Aerosmith get their first gold album, for Get Your Wings.

1969-Led Zeppelin start their second US tour at a New York Jazz Festival on a bill with Dave Brubeck and Errol Garner. During the tour, the band will head to various studios on their days off to work on Led Zeppelin II.

1963-The Beatles share a bill with Del Shannon, Rolf Harris, The Springfields, Johnny Tillotson and several lesser-known acts at Royal Albert Hall in London. The Beatles do "Please Please Me," "Misery," "Twist and Shout" and "From Me to You." The show ends with a jam session, as the entire cast does an instrumental version of "Mack the Knife." It's believed that Del Shannon cut a deal to cover "From Me to You" that night-he'd soon become the first American to record a Lennon - McCartney composition.

BIRTHDAYS

Mike Mangini - 55 years old

Ex-Extreme/ex-Steve Vai drummer. Born 1963.

Kelly Hansen - 57 years old

Foreigner/ex-Hurricane singer. Born 1961.

Alexander "Skip" Spence - Died in 1999

Solo/ex-Moby Grape guitarist/ex-Jefferson Airplane drummer. Died April 16th, 1999, two days before his 53rd birthday. Born 1946.