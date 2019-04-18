Classic Rock Almanac April 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-Alice Cooper's first TV special, Welcome To My Nightmare: The Making Of A Record Album airs on US television.

1981-Yes temporarily split up when bassist Chris Squire and drummer Alan White left the group to rehearse with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin fame. The intended super group never got off the ground and Yes would reform 2 1/2 years later, releasing "90125", which contained the number 1 single, "Owner of a Lonely Heart".

2006-A sale of clothing owned by Elton John raised more than $700,000 (395,000 pounds) for the singer's AIDS charity. Over 10,000 pieces were sold during a five-day sale in New York City at the specially-created shop, Elton's Closet, at New York's Rockefeller Centre.

2011-Elton John announced that he'll return to The Coliseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with his "Million Dollar Piano" show starting in September. His first stay at Caesars Palace ended in April 2009, but was extended to a five-year run because of audience demand.

2012-Dick Clark, who brought Rock 'n' Roll into the homes of millions of viewers on his daytime TV show American Bandstand from 1956 to 1988, suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 82.

2015-74-year-old Ringo Starr was inducted into Cleveland's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, becoming the last of The Beatles to receive that honor. Since the band's break-up in 1970, he had released 18 solo studio albums, including his latest, "Postcards From Paradise" earlier this month. Also inducted into The Hall were Bill Whithers, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Lou Reed, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, The 5 Royals and Green Day.

BORN TODAY

1935-Paul A. Rothchild

record producer, worked with The Doors, 'Break on Through (To the Other Side)', 'Light My Fire', 'People Are Strange'), Janis Joplin, (No.1 album Pearl and her only No.1 single, 'Me and Bobby McGee'). Crosby, Stills, & Nash, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Love. Rothchild died March 30, 1995.