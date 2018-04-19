Classic Rock Almanac April 19, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Levon Helm, singer and drummer in The Band, dies of throat cancer at age 71. Outside of music, the Arkansas native had dramatic roles in Coal Miner's Daughter, The Right Stuff and Shooter.

2004-Early Days and Latter Days: The Best of Led Zeppelin Volumes One and Two goes gold and platinum.

2002-Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley is found dead in his Seattle apartment. An autopsy later finds that the 34-year-old died from heroin and cocaine two weeks earlier, on April 5th.

2001-Paul McCartney and his girlfriend, Heather Mills, visit with Secretary of State Colin Powell in Washington, D-C to discuss raising awareness of the horrors of landmines.

1995-Eight and a half years after its release, George Thorogood and the Destroyers Live is certified platinum for one million sales.

1978-Jackson Browne, The Doobie Brothers and dozens of other artists petition President Jimmy Carter to end America's reliance on nuclear power.

1978-The Patti Smith Group releases "Because the Night," a song she co-wrote with Bruce Springsteen. The single, which ultimately reaches number-13, is Smith's only Top 40 hit.

1975-Elton John announces that he will no longer work with bassist Dee Murray and drummer Nigel Olsson.

1971-The Doors release LA Woman.

1970-Paul McCartney sings "Maybe I'm Amazed" in a film clip shown on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1968-John Lennon, George Harrison and their wives leave the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram in Rishikesh, India two weeks before completing their study. Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have already left. All four Beatles later denounce the Maharishi.

1964-The Beatles lip-synch to "Twist and Shout," "Roll Over Beethoven," "I Wanna Be Your Man," "Long Tall Sally" and "Can't Buy Me Love" at London's IBC Studios. The segment is shot to match audio cut two days earlier for the Around the Beatles TV special. The show airs on British TV in May and on ABC in November.

BIRTHDAYS

Bernie Worrell - Died in 2016

The keyboardist was a member of Parliament-Funkadelic also recorded and toured extensively with Talking Heads. In 1970, he was in a band with future Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer. He later played in many other outfits and was seen in the Meryl Streep movie Ricki and the Flash. He died of lung cancer June 24th, 2016 at the age of 72. Born 1944.

Alan Price - 76 years old

The Alan Price Combo evolved into The Animals after singer Eric Burdon joined in 1962. In '64, their adaptation of "House of the Rising Sun" hit number-one. A year later, keyboardist Price quit the band and went on to write and record the acclaimed score of the 1973 film O Lucky Man!. Born 1942.