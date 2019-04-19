Classic Rock Almanac April 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The film T.A.M.I. (Teen-Age Music International) Show featuring The Rolling Stones, The Supremes, The Four Tops, James Brown, The Beach Boys and Smokey Robinson And The Miracles opened in London under the title Teenage Command Performance.

1968-John Lennon and George Harrison leave the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram in Rishikesh, India two weeks before their study is complete. Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have already left. All four Beatles will later renounce their association with the Maharishi.

2000-Phil Collins wins a royalties lawsuit against Louis Satterfield and Rahmlee Michael Davis. The two members of Earth, Wind and Fire's horn section were overpaid $390,000 in royalties when they backed Collins on his 1990 tour. Five songs on which the pair performed were later included on the "Serious Hits... Live!" album, but royalties were paid based on all fifteen tracks

2010-A week after Catholic Church officials published an article in the Vatican's L'Osservatore Romano newspaper that said they forgive John Lennon's remarks about The Beatles being "bigger than Jesus", Ringo Starr rejected their forgiveness. The newspaper's editors had written, "The Beatles said they were bigger than Jesus and put out mysterious messages, that were possibly even Satanic... (but) what would Pop music be like without the Beatles?" Ringo was unimpressed and replied "Didn't the Vatican say we were Satanic or possibly Satanic? And they've still forgiven us? I think the Vatican, they've got more to talk about than the Beatles."

2012-Levon Helm, drummer for The Band who sang lead vocals on "The Weight", "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and "Up on Cripple Creek", died of throat cancer at the age of 71.

2014-Industry sales figures revealed that his year's Record Store Day saw a surge in vinyl sales, with an increase of 133% over the previous week.

BORN TODAY

1942-Alan Price

keyboards with The Animals

1942-Eddie Kramer

producer and engineer who has worked with many artists including The Beatles, (Magical Mystery Tour), David Bowie, (Young Americans), Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, The Kinks, Led Zeppelin, (engineered five albums), The Rolling Stones and Carlos Santana.

1956-Tony Martin

singer best known for his time fronting Black Sabbath, initially from 1987 to 1991 and again from 1993 to 1997.