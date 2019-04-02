Classic Rock Almanac April 2, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Eighteen year old Steve Winwood left The Spencer Davis Group to join Dave Mason, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood in Traffic. Winwood had been with Spencer Davis since he was 15

1967-The Beatles are photographed with a photo collage and wax figures from Madame Tussaud's museum for the cover artwork of their soon to be released "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album at Chelsea Manor Studios in London. Before the album sleeve is printed, figures of Adolf Hitler and Jesus Christ were removed.

1971-Ringo Starr releases "It Don't Come Easy", which will climb to #4 in both the US and the UK. It is the first of ten Billboard Top 40 hits he will enjoy over the next ten years.

1977-Fleetwood Mac's "Rumors" album went to #1 on the Billboard chart where it stayed for 31 weeks. Worldwide, the LP would sell over 25 million copies.

1983-Pink Floyd's "The Final Cut" becomes their third UK number one record. It reached #6 in the US.

1987-Often referred to as the world's best drummer, Buddy Rich died of complications caused by a brain tumor. He was 69 years old.

2013-A decade after its physical release, the stripped-down, Phil Spector-free version of The Beatles' "Let It Be" made its debut on iTunes.

BORN TODAY

1941-Leon Russell

singer songwriter, mult-instumentalist.

1952-Leon Wilkeson

bassist with Lynyrd Skynyrd

1953-David Robinson

The Cars