Classic Rock Almanac April 20, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Eddie Van Halen makes his first public appearance since finishing rehab, at the Phoenix International Raceway in Arizona.

2001-Van Halen responds to David Lee Roth's post on their website, saying, "We are continuing to work in the studio creating music for the next record. For any updates, come to our website first."

1999-At the Meadowlands in New Jersey, Billy Joel gives what he says will be his last public pop music concert, and plans to devote his energy to classical music. The plan doesn't last. Two years later, he begins touring with Elton John.

1993-Aerosmith releases its 11th studio album, Get a Grip. It will become the band's first number-one on the Billboard 200, topping the chart the week of May 8th, 1993, and go on to be its best-selling album, surpassing 20-million.

1968-Deep Purple, then called The Roundabout, plays its first show -- in Denmark.

1966-The Beatles begin recording a new George Harrison song, "Taxman," at Abbey Road.

1965-The Yardbirds record "Heart Full of Soul" at Advision Sound Studios in London.

BIRTHDAYS

Stephen Marley - 46 years old

Bob Marley's son is a solo artist and also leads The Melody Makers. Born 1972.

Craig Frost - 70 years old

The Silver Bullet Band keyboardist has played on all of Bob Seger's albums since 1981 (except 2006's Face the Promise). Before that, he was in Grand Funk Railroad. Born 1948.