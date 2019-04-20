Classic Rock Almanac April 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Rolling Stones record "Jumpin' Jack Flash", which will reach #1 in the UK and #3 in the US by next July.

1970-The New York Times reports Catholic and Protestant youth groups have adopted the Beatles' "Yellow Submarine" as a religious symbol.

1991-44 year old Steve Marriott, who found success in The Small Faces and Humble Pie, died when a fire thought to have been caused by a cigarette swept through his 16th-century home in Arkesden, Essex. He and Peter Frampton were in the process of re-forming and had written and recorded several new songs at the time of his death. Rod Stewart had been his replacement in the Small Faces.

1999-Billy Joel performs what he says is his last Rock music concert at the Meadowlands in New Jersey. He planed on devoting his efforts to Classical music, but later returned to touring and singing his hits

2013-Record Store Day, an internationally celebrated event to celebrate the art of music, spurred sales of 244,000 vinyl LPs according to Nielsen SoundScan. It was the largest one-week total for vinyl albums since SoundScan started tracking sales in 1991.

BORN TODAY

1945-Jimmy Winston

who was the original keyboard player with Small Faces, (he left in Nov 1965).

1948-Craig Frost

keyboardist for Grand Funk Railroad and is also a member with Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band.

1948-Rob Stoner

multi-instrumental musician. His work can be heard on Don McLean's classic 'American Pie'. In the summer of 1975 he was hired as bandleader, opening act and bass player in Bob Dylan's band and has also worked with many other artists as well as Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Chuck Berry, Lou Reed and Joni Mitchell.