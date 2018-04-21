Classic Rock Almanac April 21, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Prince is found dead of an accidental pain killer overdose at his Paisley Park complex outside of Minneapolis. He was 57.

2006-David Lee Roth is fired from his radio gig, which had him on the air for close to four months in seven markets across the country, including New York.

2005-Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and his son Justin accept plea deals and will not have to serve jail time for assault charges in connection with a fight with police in Naples, Florida on New Year's Eve 2003. They will serve 12 months probation and pay court costs.

2004-Sting's annual Rainforest Benefit at New York's Carnegie Hall features Rainforest regulars Elton John and James Taylor, as well as Billy Joel, Bette Midler, Antonio Banderas, Michael J. Fox, India Arie and jazz legend Jimmy Scott.

2001-R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck is arrested in London after allegedly assaulting two crew members on a flight from Seattle.

1999-Metallica performs the first of two shows with the San Francisco Symphony. The concerts are later released as an album called S-&-M

1997-Ozzy Osbourne sues New Jersey to allow Ozzfest to play at Giants Stadium. The state didn't want the show to go on because Marilyn Manson was on the bill. Osbourne wins the case.

1990-Paul McCartney sets a stadium concert attendance record by playing to 184,368 people at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium.

1987-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their seventh studio album, Let Me Up (I've Had Enough).

1963-The Beatles and The Rolling Stones meet for the first time at the Crawdaddy Club in Richmond, Surrey.

BIRTHDAYS

Robert Smith - 59 years old

The Cure singer-guitarist. Born 1959.

Iggy Pop (James Jewel Osterberg) - 71 years old

Stooges/Iggy and the Stooges/solo singer-actor. He and the Stooges were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. Born 1947.

John Weider - 71 years old

He played guitar and violin in Eric Burdon & the Animals after stints in Johnny Kidd and the Pirates and Family. Born 1947.